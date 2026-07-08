North West boosts animal disease control with specialist vet training

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is investing in stronger veterinary services by providing specialised training to Animal Health Technicians, giving them the knowledge and practical skills needed to detect and control two of the most serious livestock diseases affecting cattle. The initiative is expected to improve disease monitoring across the province while helping farmers protect their animals and reduce the risk of outbreaks that can also affect people.

Animal Health Technicians from different districts are taking part in an accredited Bovine Brucellosis and Tuberculosis training programme hosted by North-West University. The two-week course, which began on 29 June and runs until 10 July 2026, combines classroom learning with hands-on practical sessions, allowing participants to strengthen their ability to diagnose and manage bovine brucellosis and tuberculosis in cattle herds.

Training supports stronger veterinary services across the province

North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha said the programme is more than a professional development opportunity because it is a legal requirement for Animal Health Technicians who are authorised to carry out tuberculosis and brucellosis diagnostic testing in cattle.

He said the department is building a stronger Veterinary Services workforce by investing in specialised technical skills that meet professional and regulatory standards. According to Sambatha, better-trained technicians will improve disease prevention efforts, provide higher-quality support to livestock farmers and contribute to safer food production across the province.

The department believes strengthening frontline veterinary expertise will improve disease surveillance, increase testing capacity and make it easier to respond quickly when infections are detected. These improvements are expected to benefit both commercial and emerging farmers by reducing the spread of diseases that can cause major economic losses in the livestock sector.

Participants see direct benefits for farming communities

The programme has been welcomed by the Animal Health Technicians taking part, many of whom say the additional knowledge will help them provide better guidance and support to farmers in their local communities.

Gomolemo Malau from the Moses Kotane Veterinary Office said the training will strengthen the quality of services she delivers to livestock owners. Keitsile Isaac Mosimane from the Naledi Veterinary Office explained that he joined the course to expand his understanding of brucellosis and improve his ability to assist farmers with disease prevention and management once the programme is completed. Their experiences reflect the practical focus of the training, which is designed to ensure participants return to their districts with updated knowledge that can be applied immediately in the field.

Brucellosis and bovine tuberculosis are classified as zoonotic diseases, meaning they can spread from infected animals to humans. This makes disease surveillance an important public health measure as well as an agricultural priority. Proper testing, vaccination programmes and effective disease management help protect farming families, consumers and agricultural workers while supporting healthier livestock populations.

The training forms part of the North West Brucellosis Reduction Plan, a provincial strategy focused on lowering infection rates through improved surveillance, expanded testing, vaccination efforts and better disease management practices. By strengthening the skills of Animal Health Technicians, the department hopes to build a more resilient livestock sector that supports food safety, protects public health and contributes to the continued growth of agriculture in the province.