Tensions Stall South Africa-Ghana Talks Amid Rising Anti-Migrant Violence

Ghana postponed planned bilateral meetings with South Africa due to increasing anti-migrant violence. The violence, causing rising tensions, led Ghana to defer talks initially set for August. Diplomatic efforts continue to reschedule, focusing on maintaining strong bilateral relations while addressing xenophobic issues overshadowing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghana Has Postponed Bilateral Meetings With South Africa That Were Planned For Next Month Because Of A Surge In Antimigrant Violence In The Country | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:22 IST
Tensions Stall South Africa-Ghana Talks Amid Rising Anti-Migrant Violence
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In the wake of surging anti-migrant violence in South Africa, Ghana has decided to postpone bilateral talks set for the following month. Ghanaian government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced on Tuesday that the violence could overshadow the anticipated August meetings, which were to be co-chaired by both nations' presidents.

Kwakye Ofosu expressed that it would be prudent for the discussions to occur once tensions have eased. Confirming the postponement, South Africa's presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya indicated that Ghana's intent to defer had emerged when Johannesburg attempted to affirm the meeting schedule.

The recent anti-migrant unrest in South Africa has led to attacks and looting, compelling Ghana to repatriate several citizens. Despite challenges, both countries aim to reschedule through diplomatic channels, ensuring the continuation of their bilateral engagements.

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