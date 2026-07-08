Trump Offers Ukraine License for Patriot Missiles Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The United States Will Give A License To Ukraine For Patriot Missiles As He Said Both Russia And Ukraine Want To See The War Settled Were Going To Give A License To You To Make Patriots

In a significant development, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the United States is set to issue a license to Ukraine for Patriot missiles. This announcement came during a pivotal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit held in Ankara.

Zelenskiy has persistently sought these U.S.-made interceptors, crucial for defending against ballistic missiles, which are exceptionally challenging to intercept. The Ukrainian president was expected to discuss this with Trump amid ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy expressed hope that Trump would help end the war that has caused widespread hardship.

While Trump acknowledged both Russia and Ukraine wish to see the war resolved, he cited challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy himself. Notably, Russia has intensified its aerial attacks on Ukraine, utilizing ballistic missiles against Kyiv amid the country's shortage of air-defense systems.