Turkish Airlines to expand direct South Africa flights

South Africa is set to strengthen its air connectivity with Türkiye after Turkish Airlines announced plans to increase its direct services between the two countries from October 2026, a move welcomed by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille. Under the expansion, the airline will operate 20 direct flights each week, comprising 10 weekly flights between Istanbul and Johannesburg and 10 weekly flights between Istanbul and Cape Town.

Turkish Airlines currently operates seven weekly flights to each of the two South African cities. The additional services will be introduced ahead of the country's peak summer tourism season to meet growing travel demand. Patricia de Lille said the expanded schedule follows sustained engagement between the Department of Tourism and Turkish Airlines and reflects growing confidence in South Africa as a travel destination.

Growing visitor numbers drive expanded air connectivity

According to the Minister, the increase in flights supports the objectives of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which seeks to improve international air access and attract more visitors to South Africa. She said stronger air connectivity will not only boost tourism but also encourage trade, investment and job creation by making travel between the two countries more convenient.

The decision comes as travel demand from Türkiye continues to grow. In May 2026, visitor arrivals from Türkiye rose by 92 percent compared with the same month in 2025, highlighting the expanding tourism relationship between the two countries. South Africa's tourism industry has continued to recover strongly, recording a record 10.5 million international arrivals in 2025. Between January and May 2026, the country welcomed 4,761,108 international visitors, representing a 12.8 percent increase over the same period last year.

Joint marketing campaign to support new flights

To maintain strong passenger demand, South African Tourism and Turkish Airlines have agreed to launch a joint destination marketing campaign promoting travel between South Africa and Türkiye. The latest announcement adds to a series of recent developments aimed at expanding South Africa's global air links. In June, Spanish carrier Air Europa launched its inaugural direct route between Madrid and Johannesburg, while LATAM Airlines recently began operating three weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town.

The Government said these developments support the implementation of the Cabinet-approved Tourism Route Development Marketing Plan, which focuses on expanding direct international connectivity, strengthening partnerships with global airlines and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.