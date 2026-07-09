China Only Gave The United States A Few Hours Notice Ahead Of A Ballistic Missile Test Launch On July And Provided Insufficient Detail

China's recent ballistic missile test has sparked controversy internationally due to the minimal notification provided to the United States, according to a State Department official on Wednesday.

Launched from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific, the test drew criticism from multiple nations, emphasizing concerns over China's expanding nuclear arsenal.

The U.S. urges China to partake in strategic stability talks and arms control discussions, highlighting the region's growing security tensions.