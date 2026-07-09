China's Secretive Missile Test Heightens Global Tensions
China's recent ballistic missile test, launched from a nuclear submarine, drew international criticism for its lack of advance notice and detail. The U.S. expressed concern, urging China to engage in arms control dialogue. The test highlights China's growing nuclear capabilities amid regional security tensions.
China's recent ballistic missile test has sparked controversy internationally due to the minimal notification provided to the United States, according to a State Department official on Wednesday.
Launched from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific, the test drew criticism from multiple nations, emphasizing concerns over China's expanding nuclear arsenal.
The U.S. urges China to partake in strategic stability talks and arms control discussions, highlighting the region's growing security tensions.