Migrants' Unexpected Journey: Eswatini Becomes New Destination
Eleven more migrants deported by the Trump administration arrived in Eswatini, a development confirmed by U.S. lawyer Alma David. The migrants were sent under a third-country agreement. Local officials in Eswatini have yet to comment on the latest arrivals, as reported by Reuters.
In a recent move reflecting the Trump administration's policy, eleven more migrants have been deported from the United States to Eswatini. This arrival was confirmed by Alma David, a U.S. lawyer closely monitoring the case.
The deportees were sent to the southern African nation under a third-country agreement, which has raised discussions about its implications.
As Reuters reached out to local Eswatini authorities, the government spokesperson had not yet provided a comment regarding the situation.
ALSO READ
-
Controversial Deportation Policy Sparks Debate as Migrants Arrive in Eswatini
-
Appeals Court Blocks Trump's Name from Kennedy Center
-
The Donroe Doctrine: A New Era of U.S. Influence in Latin America
-
Calls Intensify for Independent Probe Amid Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston
-
Justice and Controversy: The Case of Judge Hannah Dugan