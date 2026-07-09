Migrants' Unexpected Journey: Eswatini Becomes New Destination

Eleven more migrants deported by the Trump administration arrived in Eswatini, a development confirmed by U.S. lawyer Alma David. The migrants were sent under a third-country agreement. Local officials in Eswatini have yet to comment on the latest arrivals, as reported by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eleven More Migrants Deported By The Trump Administration Under A Policy Of Sending Them To Third Countries Arrived In Eswatini From The United States On Wednesday | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:39 IST
Migrants' Unexpected Journey: Eswatini Becomes New Destination
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In a recent move reflecting the Trump administration's policy, eleven more migrants have been deported from the United States to Eswatini. This arrival was confirmed by Alma David, a U.S. lawyer closely monitoring the case.

The deportees were sent to the southern African nation under a third-country agreement, which has raised discussions about its implications.

As Reuters reached out to local Eswatini authorities, the government spokesperson had not yet provided a comment regarding the situation.

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