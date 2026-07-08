Judge Approves $5.8 Million Payout in Trump's Civil Case

A Us Judge On Wednesday Authorized The Payment Of A Multimilliondollar Verdict To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found President Donald Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her Us District Judge Lewis Kaplan In Manhattan Ordered The Disbursement Of Nearly Million To The Former Elle Magazine Advice Columnist

A U.S. judge has authorized the payout of a multimillion-dollar verdict to E. Jean Carroll, a magazine writer, fulfilling a 2023 civil verdict in which a jury found President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ordered the disbursement of approximately $5.8 million to the former Elle magazine columnist, which includes the original $5 million verdict plus interest. The verdict comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Trump's appeal.

Following the ruling, Trump's legal team criticized what they perceive to be a 'weaponization' of the legal system, urging Carroll to withhold collecting damages until the Supreme Court reviews Trump's renewed attempt to overturn the verdict. Trump's lawyers argue that Carroll's intentions to donate the funds could result in Trump's unrecoverable financial loss and negatively impact public confidence in the judicial process.

The case has been a legal battleground for nearly seven years, rooted in Carroll's accusation that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store around 1996, allegations Trump denies. The legal saga continues as both parties prepare for further court proceedings, with Trump appealing to the Supreme Court once again, challenging both financial penalties and the accusations themselves.