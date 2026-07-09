Guatemalan Nationals Plead Guilty in Devastating Human Smuggling Case
Two Guatemalan nationals, Jorge Agapito Ventura and Oswaldo Manuel Zavala Quino, admitted in a Texas court to their involvement in a 2021 human smuggling operation. The incident led to a tragic crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants. Both face life sentences, with sentencing scheduled for October 6.
Two Guatemalan nationals, Jorge Agapito Ventura and Oswaldo Manuel Zavala Quino, have pleaded guilty in a Texas court to human smuggling charges linked to a 2021 massacre in Mexico. The incident involved a tractor-trailer crash, resulting in the deaths of 55 migrants packed inside, including a 16-year-old girl.
The pair admitted to conspiring to smuggle adults and unaccompanied children from Guatemala through Mexico into the United States, with both facing potential life sentences. Sentencing is set for October 6, as revealed in a statement by the U.S. Justice Department.
Authorities describe the crash, which saw nearly all victims as Guatemalan nationals, as one of the deadliest human smuggling episodes. The tragedy underscores the perilous journeys migrants undertake, driven by desperation and facilitated by exploitative networks.