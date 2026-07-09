Escalating Tensions: Russia's Ballistic Assault and Ukraine's Defense Struggles

Russia Fired Ballistic Missiles At Kyiv Overnight And Sent Jetpowered Drones Over The City Throughout Wednesday

Russia intensified its assault on Kyiv overnight, launching ballistic missiles and drones that led to the deaths of at least three people. The attack occurred as a NATO summit in Ankara unfolded, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held critical talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Among the latest casualties, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 13 individuals, including a child, were injured. Meanwhile, Russian strikes ignited fires in two warehouses and targeted Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, killing four and wounding six.

These developments come as Moscow increases its air campaign against Ukraine amid logistical challenges. Despite some defensive success against drones, Ukrainian air defenses remain vulnerable to ballistic missiles, a point emphasized by Zelenskiy in discussions with Trump, who expressed hope for a resolution soon.