Escalating Tensions: Russia's Ballistic Assault and Ukraine's Defense Struggles
Russia launched ballistic missiles on Kyiv and deployed drones, killing three during escalating tensions with Ukraine. The attacks align with a NATO summit discussing Ukraine's request for interceptor production licenses. Kyiv's defenses intercepted numerous drones but struggled against missiles, highlighting Ukraine's plea for U.S.-made interceptors as the conflict intensifies.
Russia intensified its assault on Kyiv overnight, launching ballistic missiles and drones that led to the deaths of at least three people. The attack occurred as a NATO summit in Ankara unfolded, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held critical talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Among the latest casualties, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 13 individuals, including a child, were injured. Meanwhile, Russian strikes ignited fires in two warehouses and targeted Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, killing four and wounding six.
These developments come as Moscow increases its air campaign against Ukraine amid logistical challenges. Despite some defensive success against drones, Ukrainian air defenses remain vulnerable to ballistic missiles, a point emphasized by Zelenskiy in discussions with Trump, who expressed hope for a resolution soon.