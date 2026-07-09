The Us State Department Said On Wednesday It Supports Aspirations Of Tibetans To Preserve Their Culture And Will Continue To Call On China To Return To Dialogue With The Dalai Lama

The United States has strengthened its commitment to supporting Tibetan culture and human rights, calling on China to initiate sincere talks with the Dalai Lama. This renewed commitment follows the self-immolation of a Tibetan activist in New York, sparking international attention on Tibet's struggle for autonomy.

Lobga Rangzen, a Tibetan man, died from severe burns after setting himself on fire near the United Nations headquarters. His act was a dramatic appeal for Tibetan independence. This tragic event underscores the tension between Tibetan aspirations and China's control, which has been a longstanding issue in international relations.

China's narrative asserts that Tibet has been part of its territory since ancient times, viewing the Dalai Lama as a separatist threat. However, human rights organizations criticize Beijing's oppressive rule over Tibetans and its refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue for Tibetan autonomy. The incident adds pressure on diplomatic conversations regarding Tibet's future.