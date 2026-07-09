Trump Praises Spain's Generosity After NATO Summit Turnaround

U.S. President Donald Trump initially criticized Spain at the NATO summit, even halting trade with the country. However, later in the day, he praised Spain for their 'very generous' response, indicating a turnaround in their relations, speaking to reporters on Air Force One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Said Spain Was Very Generous Earlier In The Day At The Nato Summit | Updated: 09-07-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 04:31 IST
Trump Praises Spain's Generosity After NATO Summit Turnaround
Donald Trump

At the NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced initial dissatisfaction with Spain, leading to a cessation of trade with the nation. Drawing attention to the diplomatic drama, Trump publicly criticized what he viewed as inadequacies at the summit.

In a significant turnaround, Trump later commended Spain for their 'very generous' actions, a development that highlights the fluid nature of international relations. The unexpected praise from the U.S. President marked a notable shift in tone.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump clarified his evolving view, reflecting on the day's events and Spain's changed stance. The comments suggest potential improvement in diplomatic ties going forward.

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