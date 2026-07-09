Protests Erupt in Houston After ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Mexican Man

Hundreds Of Protesters Assembled On Wednesday At The Spot Where A Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Officer Fatally Shot A Man Driving To Work A Day Earlier

Protests erupted in Houston on Wednesday following the fatal shooting of a Mexican national, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. The incident, which occurred during an immigration raid, has intensified calls for an independent investigation.

The demonstrators, many wielding Mexican flags and signs demanding the removal of ICE from Houston, rallied peacefully under the watchful eyes of law enforcement. Salgado, a long-time Houston resident, was reportedly close to achieving legal U.S. residency before his untimely death.

Salgado's son, alongside community leaders and government officials, has called for full transparency and accountability in the investigation of the shooting. The broader community is urging for reforms in immigration enforcement practices to prevent further tragedies.