Iran discusses Hormuz Strait with Oman and Turkey, Iranian ministry says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Held Separate Phone Calls With His Omani And Turkish Counterparts On Thursday And Discussed Latest Developments In The Region

​Iranian ​Foreign ‌Minister Abbas ​Araqchi held separate ‌phone calls with his Omani and Turkish counterparts ‌on Thursday and ‌discussed latest developments in the region, particularly ⁠in ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, ⁠the Iranian foreign ministry ​said.

The parties stressed the ⁠need to use ⁠diplomatic ​channels to prevent escalation, a ⁠ministry statement said.