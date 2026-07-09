Iran discusses Hormuz Strait with Oman and Turkey, Iranian ministry says

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held phone calls with Omani and Turkish counterparts to discuss regional developments, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, via diplomatic channels.

Reuters | Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Held Separate Phone Calls With His Omani And Turkish Counterparts On Thursday And Discussed Latest Developments In The Region | Updated: 09-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 19:56 IST
Iran discusses Hormuz Strait with Oman and Turkey, Iranian ministry says
Abbas Araqchi
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iranian ​Foreign ‌Minister Abbas ​Araqchi held separate ‌phone calls with his Omani and Turkish counterparts ‌on Thursday and ‌discussed latest developments in the region, particularly ⁠in ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, ⁠the Iranian foreign ministry ​said.

The parties stressed the ⁠need to use ⁠diplomatic ​channels to prevent escalation, a ⁠ministry statement said.

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