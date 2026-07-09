Iran discusses Hormuz Strait with Oman and Turkey, Iranian ministry says
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held phone calls with Omani and Turkish counterparts to discuss regional developments, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, via diplomatic channels.
- Country:
- Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held separate phone calls with his Omani and Turkish counterparts on Thursday and discussed latest developments in the region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian foreign ministry said.
The parties stressed the need to use diplomatic channels to prevent escalation, a ministry statement said.
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