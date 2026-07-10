Turbulence Ahead: Polish Air Control Faces Financial Crisis

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) faces financial strain due to a Belgian court ruling favoring Pfizer, freezing airline fees critical to PANSA. This stems from a disputed COVID-19 vaccine contract. Despite the challenges, PANSA and Romatsa are appealing, ensuring continued operations amid the legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Organisation That Runs Air Traffic Control In Poland Could Lose Airline Fees Amounting To Over Of Its Income Due To A Belgian Court Ruling In A Case Brought By Us Drugmaker Pfizer Against Poland Over Payment For Covid Vaccines | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:52 IST
Turbulence Ahead: Polish Air Control Faces Financial Crisis

Poland’s air navigation body faces financial turbulence as a result of a Belgian court decision in favor of the U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer over a vaccine payment dispute.

The ruling, linked to an unfulfilled COVID-19 vaccine contract, threatens over 80% of PANSA's income from airline fees. Eurocontrol has withheld these funds till the matter is resolved.

Authorities, including PM Donald Tusk, express concerns while promising support for PANSA. With appeals underway, Pfizer emphasizes contractual obligations. The situation remains tense with operations continuing despite the financial strain.

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