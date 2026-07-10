Turbulence Ahead: Polish Air Control Faces Financial Crisis
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) faces financial strain due to a Belgian court ruling favoring Pfizer, freezing airline fees critical to PANSA. This stems from a disputed COVID-19 vaccine contract. Despite the challenges, PANSA and Romatsa are appealing, ensuring continued operations amid the legal battle.
Poland’s air navigation body faces financial turbulence as a result of a Belgian court decision in favor of the U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer over a vaccine payment dispute.
The ruling, linked to an unfulfilled COVID-19 vaccine contract, threatens over 80% of PANSA's income from airline fees. Eurocontrol has withheld these funds till the matter is resolved.
Authorities, including PM Donald Tusk, express concerns while promising support for PANSA. With appeals underway, Pfizer emphasizes contractual obligations. The situation remains tense with operations continuing despite the financial strain.