India Opens National Centre to Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Government of India has launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Human–Wildlife Conflict in Coimbatore to strengthen scientific research, policy support and practical solutions for one of the country's fastest-growing conservation challenges. Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the centre during a national workshop attended by policymakers, forest officials, scientists, researchers, technology experts and conservation practitioners from across India. Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh also participated in the event.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yadav said increasing interactions between people and wildlife have become a major concern because of habitat fragmentation, changing land-use patterns and expanding human activities. He stressed that the country should focus on practical, technology-driven solutions that reduce conflict while protecting both people and wildlife.

The minister said the Centre of Excellence, announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife, will function as a national hub for research, innovation, capacity building and the sharing of best practices to support evidence-based management of human-wildlife conflict.

Technology and awareness to play a bigger role

Yadav called for a comprehensive strategy to address conflicts involving tigers living outside protected reserves, as well as increasing encounters with leopards and elephants. He said awareness campaigns should be carried out across urban and rural areas so that people understand how to respond safely during wildlife encounters and unnecessary panic can be avoided.

He urged forest departments to adopt preventive measures that minimise damage to crops, homes and livelihoods through close coordination with local communities. According to the minister, area-specific and species-specific approaches, combined with modern technology and community participation, can help reduce conflict more effectively while promoting peaceful coexistence.

Kirti Vardhan Singh said successful wildlife conservation has naturally increased contact between people and animals, turning the issue into both a conservation and socio-economic challenge. He noted that the Centre of Excellence can play an important role in training officials and communities while combining advanced technology with traditional knowledge to support long-term solutions.

National portal launched to improve conflict management

During the event, the ministry also launched the National Human–Wildlife Conflict Portal, a digital platform designed to improve data collection, knowledge sharing and decision-making for conflict management across the country. The first edition of the publication Current Status of Human–Wildlife Conflict in India: An Overview was also released, offering a detailed assessment of present trends and emerging challenges.

The workshop featured technical sessions on human-elephant conflict, human-big cat conflict and the use of technology and innovation in wildlife management. Experts discussed ways to strengthen coordination among government agencies, researchers and local communities while developing practical recommendations for improving national strategies.

The new Centre of Excellence reflects the government's commitment to protecting biodiversity while reducing the impact of human-wildlife conflict through science-based research, technological innovation and community-focused conservation efforts.