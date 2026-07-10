David Mahlobo praises steady progress on R8 billion Clanwilliam Dam project

South Africa's Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, has welcomed the steady progress of the R8 billion Raising of the Clanwilliam Dam Wall Project during a site visit to the Cederberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape. The visit allowed the Deputy Minister to inspect construction work, engage with contractors and meet local stakeholders, including water users who will benefit from the project.

Mahlobo said the project team has completed several important stages despite weather-related challenges, describing the work as a strong example of the country's engineering capability. He also praised the department for drawing on experienced professionals and South African companies to deliver one of the country's largest water infrastructure projects. The Deputy Minister added that the department remains committed to maintaining reliable water supplies for households and agriculture while construction continues.

Construction reaches major engineering milestones

During the inspection, Mahlobo noted that several key components of the project have already been completed, including the emergency upstream coffer dam at the intake tower, the lower spillway section and preparatory work for the construction of the new dam wall.

Demolition of sections of the existing dam wall has been completed, while drilling and grouting for the new foundation are now at an advanced stage. Concrete placement for the new structure has already reached 21,998 cubic metres, marking another important milestone.

Excavation work for the coffer dam resumed in February after unusually heavy rainfall delayed construction during the previous rainy season. Officials also confirmed that work on the lower spillway was completed in May 2026.

Looking ahead, installation of spillway pipes and construction of the internal gallery are expected to begin in November 2026. Excavation of the tunnel and intake tower is scheduled for completion by June 2027, while the entire project is expected to be finished in 2028.

Expanded dam will strengthen long-term water security

Mahlobo assured representatives of the Clanwilliam Water Users Association and the Lower Olifants River Water User Association that the project remains on schedule. He encouraged continued cooperation between government, local communities and provincial authorities to ensure the remaining work is completed within the planned timeframe.

Once finished, the Clanwilliam Dam wall will be raised by 13 metres, increasing the dam's storage capacity by approximately 82 million cubic metres of water. The expanded capacity will improve water security for irrigation, domestic consumption and economic development across the West Coast region of the Western Cape.

The project is also expected to benefit local farmers, households and historically disadvantaged farming communities while improving dam safety during periods of heavy flooding and supporting the ecological health of the Olifants River. Officials view the investment as one of South Africa's most important long-term water infrastructure projects, helping meet growing water demand while strengthening resilience against future climate and environmental pressures.