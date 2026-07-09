Ramaphosa Extends Madlanga Commission Reporting Deadline

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the reporting deadline for the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, widely known as the Madlanga Commission, allowing it additional time to complete its investigations and hear outstanding evidence.

The Commission will now submit its final report on 16 November 2026, replacing the original deadline at the end of August. Under the revised timetable, all evidence must be presented by 2 October 2026, giving the inquiry enough time to conclude hearings before preparing its final findings and recommendations.

The Presidency said the extension is necessary because the Commission has opened several important lines of inquiry during its hearings that still require further evidence and examination. Officials explained that without additional time, significant parts of the investigation would remain incomplete.

Extension to cover all matters in the inquiry

According to the Presidency, the revised schedule will allow the Commission to examine every issue included in its terms of reference before finalising its work. The inquiry has continued to expand as witnesses have presented evidence, making it important for the Commission to fully investigate all relevant matters before reaching its conclusions.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025. The allegations relate to criminal activity, political interference and corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system, raising concerns about the integrity of key law enforcement institutions.

Since beginning its work, the Commission has heard testimony from a range of witnesses while examining issues linked to governance, accountability and possible misconduct within the justice sector.

President praises progress of the inquiry

The Commission has already submitted two interim reports to President Ramaphosa, providing updates on its investigations and preliminary findings while the hearings continue. In announcing the extension, the President expressed appreciation for the work carried out by the Commission and acknowledged the efforts of law enforcement agencies that have acted on information emerging during the public hearings. The Presidency said investigators continue to follow up on evidence presented before the Commission as part of broader efforts to strengthen accountability and uphold the rule of law.

The additional time is expected to help ensure that the Commission completes a thorough investigation and delivers comprehensive recommendations aimed at addressing criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system.