Ukraine's New Strategic Command: A Game-Changer?

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Friday That He Was Creating A Separate Special Command To Focus On Ukraines Deep Strikes On Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the formation of a specialized command aimed at enhancing Ukraine's deep strike capabilities against Russia.

The new command's primary focus will be utilizing available resources to significantly reduce Russia's military effectiveness.

Additionally, rapid response forces, including assault and drone troops, will be developed to strengthen Ukraine's defense strategy.