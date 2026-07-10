Ukraine's New Strategic Command: A Game-Changer?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the creation of a new special command dedicated to executing deep strikes against Russia. The initiative also includes establishing rapid response forces equipped with assault and drone troops to diminish Russia's war capabilities significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Friday That He Was Creating A Separate Special Command To Focus On Ukraines Deep Strikes On Russia | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:17 IST
Ukraine's New Strategic Command: A Game-Changer?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the formation of a specialized command aimed at enhancing Ukraine's deep strike capabilities against Russia.

The new command's primary focus will be utilizing available resources to significantly reduce Russia's military effectiveness.

Additionally, rapid response forces, including assault and drone troops, will be developed to strengthen Ukraine's defense strategy.

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