Police Release Suspect in Ann Widdecombe Case

British Police Said On Saturday That A Yearold Man Had Been Released And Is Not Part Of The Investigation After He Was Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Ann Widdecombe

British police announced on Saturday the release of a 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister.

The police have confirmed that the man is no longer part of the investigation.

Enquiries will continue as officials work diligently on the ongoing murder investigation.