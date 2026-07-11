Police Release Suspect in Ann Widdecombe Case
British police have announced the release of a 26-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister. The individual is no longer part of the investigation, but enquiries are ongoing to solve the case.
British police announced on Saturday the release of a 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister.
The police have confirmed that the man is no longer part of the investigation.
Enquiries will continue as officials work diligently on the ongoing murder investigation.