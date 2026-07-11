Police Release Suspect in Ann Widdecombe Case

British police have announced the release of a 26-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister. The individual is no longer part of the investigation, but enquiries are ongoing to solve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Police Said On Saturday That A Yearold Man Had Been Released And Is Not Part Of The Investigation After He Was Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Ann Widdecombe | Updated: 11-07-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 11:41 IST
Police Release Suspect in Ann Widdecombe Case
police

British police announced on Saturday the release of a 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister.

The police have confirmed that the man is no longer part of the investigation.

Enquiries will continue as officials work diligently on the ongoing murder investigation.

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