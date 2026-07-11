Turkish Bribery Scandal: Ankara Mayor Detained in Tender Rigging Probe

Turkish authorities have detained 36 individuals, including the mayor of an Ankara district, amid allegations of bribery and tender rigging. The operation targets municipalities run by the main opposition, CHP, who claim the probes are politically driven. The judiciary insists on its independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Turkish Prosecutor Has Ordered The Detention Of People | Updated: 11-07-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 13:02 IST
Turkish Bribery Scandal: Ankara Mayor Detained in Tender Rigging Probe
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In a sweeping operation, Turkish prosecutors have ordered the detention of 36 individuals, including the mayor of a prominent Ankara district, over allegations of bribery and tender rigging. The chief prosecutor's office in Ankara announced the move on Saturday, revealing that 27 suspects are already in custody.

Mayor Huseyin Can Guner of Ankara's Cankaya district, a representative of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), stated on X that he cooperated with authorities by providing them access to his home. Guner assured that his administration had operated transparently and denied any misconduct.

This operation is part of a series of investigations into CHP-run municipalities, which the government claims are unbiased legal actions. However, the CHP argues that these investigations are politically motivated, aiming to undermine their political credibility.

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