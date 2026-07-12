Global Stand Against China's South China Sea Claims

Japan, the Philippines, the U.S. and other countries reaffirmed the illegality of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, marking the 10th anniversary of a tribunal ruling favoring the Philippines. Despite this, China's stance remains unchanged, leading to ongoing maritime tensions and confrontations with the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Expansive Maritime Claims In The South China Sea Have No Legal Basis | Updated: 12-07-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 12:10 IST
Global Stand Against China's South China Sea Claims

In a unified stand marking the 10th anniversary of a landmark tribunal ruling, Japan, the Philippines, the United States, and other countries have dismissed China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea as having no legal basis.

The original case, resolved in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, favored the Philippines, stating China's claims lacked legitimacy under international law. Despite the ruling, Beijing has consistently rejected the decision.

The joint statement from nations including Australia, Britain, and Canada underscores renewed commitment to acknowledge the ruling's binding nature amidst ongoing maritime confrontations between the Philippines and China.

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