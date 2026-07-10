Philippine minister says 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling is a permanent anchor
The Philippines' foreign minister reaffirmed the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award as a cornerstone of the rules-based international order, amid ongoing tensions with China.
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines' foreign minister said on Friday that a 2016 South China Sea arbitral award on the South China Sea was an "unshakable permanent anchor" of the rules-based international order.
Maria Theresa Lazaro in a speech said the Philippines, which has been in a long-running dispute with China, keeps lines of communication open and will use the award as a basis to pursue completion of a South China Sea code of conduct between the regional bloc ASEAN and Beijing.
This weekend is the 10-year anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration's decision, which in its findings concluded that China's sweeping maritime claims were not valid under international law.
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