The Philippines Foreign Minister Said On Friday That A South China Sea Arbitral Award On The South China Sea Was An Unshakable Permanent Anchor Of The Rulesbased International Order Maria Theresa Lazaro In A Speech Said The Philippines

The ​Philippines' foreign minister ​said on ‌Friday that ​a 2016 South China Sea arbitral award ‌on the South China Sea was an "unshakable permanent anchor" of the rules-based international ‌order.

Maria Theresa Lazaro in a ‌speech said the Philippines, which has been in a long-running dispute with China, keeps ⁠lines ​of communication ⁠open and will use the award as ⁠a basis to pursue completion of a ​South China Sea code of ⁠conduct between the regional bloc ASEAN and Beijing.

This ⁠weekend ​is the 10-year anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration's ⁠decision, which in its findings concluded that ⁠China's ⁠sweeping maritime claims were not valid under international law.