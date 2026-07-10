Philippine minister says 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling is a permanent anchor

The Philippines' foreign minister reaffirmed the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award as a cornerstone of the rules-based international order, amid ongoing tensions with China.

Reuters | The Philippines Foreign Minister Said On Friday That A South China Sea Arbitral Award On The South China Sea Was An Unshakable Permanent Anchor Of The Rulesbased International Order Maria Theresa Lazaro In A Speech Said The Philippines | Updated: 10-07-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 08:19 IST
Philippine minister says 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling is a permanent anchor
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The ​Philippines' foreign minister ​said on ‌Friday that ​a 2016 South China Sea arbitral award ‌on the South China Sea was an "unshakable permanent anchor" of the rules-based international ‌order.

Maria Theresa Lazaro in a ‌speech said the Philippines, which has been in a long-running dispute with China, keeps ⁠lines ​of communication ⁠open and will use the award as ⁠a basis to pursue completion of a ​South China Sea code of ⁠conduct between the regional bloc ASEAN and Beijing.

This ⁠weekend ​is the 10-year anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration's ⁠decision, which in its findings concluded that ⁠China's ⁠sweeping maritime claims were not valid under international law.

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