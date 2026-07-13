Devastating Blaze in Bangkok Pub Claims 27 Lives

An intense fire at a Bangkok pub has tragically left 27 people dead and dozens injured, officials reported on Monday. Emergency exits were obstructed, trapping patrons inside and exacerbating the deadly situation.

A verified video revealed thick smoke spewing from the venue before a fiery plume engulfed it, sending panicked customers fleeing. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the death toll and visit to the scene, while 63 were hospitalized, including 22 critically injured.

Preliminary assessments blame an electrical malfunction in an air conditioner for sparking the inferno. Survivors described chaos as they were forced to flee towards blocked exits. The investigation continues as officials collect evidence to comprehend the tragedy better.