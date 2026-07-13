Devastating Blaze in Bangkok Pub Claims 27 Lives

A catastrophic blaze erupted at a pub in Bangkok, killing 27 and injuring dozens after obstructed emergency exits hindered evacuations. Initial reports suggest an electrical short circuit in the ceiling sparked the fire. Survivors' accounts reveal chaos as patrons struggled to escape amidst smoke and fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 08:56 IST
Devastating Blaze in Bangkok Pub Claims 27 Lives
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

An intense fire at a Bangkok pub has tragically left 27 people dead and dozens injured, officials reported on Monday. Emergency exits were obstructed, trapping patrons inside and exacerbating the deadly situation.

A verified video revealed thick smoke spewing from the venue before a fiery plume engulfed it, sending panicked customers fleeing. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the death toll and visit to the scene, while 63 were hospitalized, including 22 critically injured.

Preliminary assessments blame an electrical malfunction in an air conditioner for sparking the inferno. Survivors described chaos as they were forced to flee towards blocked exits. The investigation continues as officials collect evidence to comprehend the tragedy better.

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