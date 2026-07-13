Foiled Drone Infiltration Raises Stakes in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Federal Security Service announced on Monday the capture of Western-made AI-powered FPV drones allegedly intended for attacks inside Russian territory. These drones, reportedly dropped by larger Ukrainian drones and balloons into the Bryansk region, were seized before reaching their targets.

The FSB detailed how these drones were transported discreetly across Russia, hidden under false-bottom trailers loaded with household appliances. They were aimed at hitting the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases, following a pattern seen in a 2025 operation known as "Spider's Web" that damaged numerous aircraft.

In recent months, Ukraine has escalated its attacks on Russian facilities, causing widespread fuel shortages and escalating rhetoric from the Kremlin. Russia has accused the West of direct involvement in these operations, increasing tensions in the ongoing conflict.