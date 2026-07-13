Judge Strikes Down Trump's IRS Settlement: Legal and Ethical Implications

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has voided a settlement involving former President Donald Trump and the IRS, which granted extensive tax protections to Trump and his businesses.

The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, argues that the parties were not truly adversarial, undermining the basis for civil litigation under the Constitution.

The judge referred Trump's attorney and senior Justice Department officials for potential ethical violations related to the settlement, which had initially set aside a substantial fund intended for unresolved claims.