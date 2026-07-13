Judge Strikes Down Trump's IRS Settlement: Legal and Ethical Implications
A U.S. judge voided President Trump's settlement with the IRS, which offered extensive tax protections to him and his companies. The ruling challenges the legality and ethics of the settlement, referring involved lawyers to state bar authorities to assess potential violations of legal ethics.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has voided a settlement involving former President Donald Trump and the IRS, which granted extensive tax protections to Trump and his businesses.
The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, argues that the parties were not truly adversarial, undermining the basis for civil litigation under the Constitution.
The judge referred Trump's attorney and senior Justice Department officials for potential ethical violations related to the settlement, which had initially set aside a substantial fund intended for unresolved claims.
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