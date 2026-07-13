Trump's Bold Reinstatement: Guardian of the Hormuz Strait

President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States will reinstate its blockade on Iranian shipping in the Gulf, vowing to keep the Strait of Hormuz open — but with a fee. The decision follows intensified missile and drone strikes exchanged between the countries, pushing oil prices higher while questioning the viability of previous peace negotiations.

In a series of announcements, Trump affirmed the U.S.'s role as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' proposing a controversial 20% fee on all cargo transiting the vital route. This proposition has faced backlash from the UN's shipping agency, which cites the lack of legal grounds for such a toll. The U.S. administration's stance raises concerns over further conflict and economic implications.

The conflict, which began in February, has led to thousands of casualties primarily located in Iran and Lebanon. The heightened military activity highlights the ongoing volatility as both countries push back against agreements, affecting not only regional stability but also international energy markets. Experts have observed decreased shipping traffic despite U.S. assurances of safe passage.