Judge Voids Trump's IRS Settlement Over Ethical Concerns

A U.S. judge on Monday invalidated the settlement between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which had previously granted sweeping tax protections to Trump and his businesses. The agreement also set up a $1.8 billion government fund to address supposed government weaponization, an initiative later abandoned.

Miami-based U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that Trump and the IRS were not sufficiently adversarial, which is a constitutional requirement in civil lawsuits. Judge Williams referred attorney Alejandro Brito and senior Justice Department officials to state bar authorities to investigate potential ethical violations in their handling of the settlement.

Williams criticized the settlement as an attempt to legitimize an immunity agreement benefiting the president and his affiliates, using taxpayer funds for grievances not recognized by law. Her ruling prohibits referencing the settlement in any legal proceedings, effectively nullifying protections against IRS audits of Trump's past tax claims.