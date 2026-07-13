U.S. Navy Enforces Maritime Blockade on Iran

The U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center is enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran. This action, effective from July 14, covers all of Iran's ports and coastal areas. It allows for the interception of vessels without proper authorization, while ensuring neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:45 IST
U.S. Navy Enforces Maritime Blockade on Iran
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military is set to enforce a comprehensive maritime blockade on Iran, as announced by the U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center. The operation, beginning Tuesday, will encompass all of Iran's ports, oil terminals, and coastal zones.

According to a statement released on Monday, vessel traffic from any nation will be subject to strict enforcement measures starting at 2000 GMT on July 14. This includes interception, diversion, and potential capture of ships that attempt unauthorized entry or exit from the blockaded regions.

However, the center has clarified that neutral transit through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, heading to or from non-Iranian destinations, will proceed without interference, safeguarding one of the world's most vital maritime passages.

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