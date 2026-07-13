NPA Says Fraud Case Against 'Cat' Matlala Remains Strong

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed its confidence in the corruption case against alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his 16 co-accused, following the collapse of a proposed plea and sentence agreement in the Medicare24 fraud case. The assurance came from Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), after Matlala withdrew from the agreement when a magistrate at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria rejected the proposed sentence.

Mothibi stressed that entering into a plea and sentence agreement is a recognised legal strategy designed to avoid lengthy court proceedings and obtain evidence from cooperating accused persons where appropriate. He said such agreements should not be interpreted as a sign that prosecutors lack confidence in their case. He added that IDAC's immediate priority is ensuring the trial proceeds without unnecessary delays.

Plea proposal originated from accused, says NPA

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the plea negotiations began after Matlala voluntarily approached the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption through his legal representatives with a proposal to conclude a plea deal.

According to the NPA, discussions followed between the prosecution and Matlala's legal team before the proposed agreement was presented to the court. After the magistrate declined to accept the recommended sentence, Matlala chose to withdraw from the arrangement, making the agreement null and void. As a result, the matter has been postponed to 11 September 2026, when Matlala will rejoin his 16 co-accused as the case continues through the normal court process.

Prosecutors say evidence remains sufficient for trial

The NPA maintains that the collapse of the plea agreement will not weaken the prosecution's case. Kganyago said prosecutors remain satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to proceed against all 17 accused facing charges linked to the alleged fraudulent Medicare24 contract. The authority reiterated that its focus is now on preparing for the continuation of the trial, with IDAC committed to pursuing the case through the courts.