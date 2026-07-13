South Korea's Strategic Investment in AI and Chips

South Korea is staking its future growth on three pivotal projects: semiconductor chips, artificial intelligence data centers, and physical AI technologies. This move comes with significant government support, as announced by President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to drive long-term economic growth by leveraging advanced technologies. By channeling investments into these sectors, South Korea aims to position itself as a leader in the digital era.

President Lee emphasized the importance of these investments, portraying them as key to unlocking new opportunities and securing the nation's competitive edge globally. Strategic fiscal investment lies at the heart of this ambitious plan.