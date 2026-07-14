Civilian Vessel Hit Near Odesa
A civilian vessel was targeted by Russian forces near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, as reported by Ukrainian naval spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the attack. The report was covered by various journalists including Nina Liashonok and Anna Pruchnicka, with editing by Joe Bavier.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces have targeted a civilian vessel close to Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port city of Odesa, according to a statement from Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk to Reuters.
The assault remarkably resulted in no casualties, as confirmed by Pletenchuk on Tuesday.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions and was reported by journalists Nina Liashonok and Anna Pruchnicka, with editing contributions from Joe Bavier.