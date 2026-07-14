Britain's Largest Defence Drill Unveiled: Guarding Against Hybrid Threats

Britain is set to conduct its largest home defence exercise in decades next year, aiming to test its capability against hybrid threats like cyberattacks and misinformation. The decision follows an intensified defence strategy by Britain and its European allies since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The exercise will remain confidential but will assess the country's preparedness for hybrid threats and support a NATO exercise on political and military crisis response. Senior minister Darren Jones highlighted the involvement of ministers and hundreds of government and public sector officials.

Additionally, the UK has updated its list of significant threats, now including election interference and cyberattacks on data, water, and police systems. A national public awareness campaign is also planned to educate households on emergency preparedness for incidents such as severe weather events and cyberattacks.