Supreme Court Faces Surge in Security Threats Amid Rising Judicial Tensions

Justice Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett appeared before the U.S. Congress to discuss a concerning increase in threats, with the Supreme Court Police predicting a 38% rise this year. This pressing issue has sparked a request for a 10% budget increase to bolster security measures protecting justices and their families.

Barrett vividly recounted personal security challenges, including requiring a bulletproof vest, and facing a 'swatting' incident. These threats surged after the 2022 leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft opinion, highlighting the risks associated with landmark rulings.

With the court under ethical scrutiny and public disapproval, ongoing security challenges are impacting federal judges nationwide. Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the malicious targeting of justices, stressing the urgent need for enhanced protective measures as the court continues to reshape U.S. law.