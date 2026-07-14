Supreme Court Faces Surge in Security Threats Amid Rising Judicial Tensions

Justice Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett testified before Congress about an alarming 38% expected rise in security threats against the U.S. Supreme Court. They emphasized the need for a budget increase to enhance protection as the court navigates significant legal decisions and ethical scrutiny. Rising threats underscore these growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:26 IST
Supreme Court Faces Surge in Security Threats Amid Rising Judicial Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Justice Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett appeared before the U.S. Congress to discuss a concerning increase in threats, with the Supreme Court Police predicting a 38% rise this year. This pressing issue has sparked a request for a 10% budget increase to bolster security measures protecting justices and their families.

Barrett vividly recounted personal security challenges, including requiring a bulletproof vest, and facing a 'swatting' incident. These threats surged after the 2022 leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft opinion, highlighting the risks associated with landmark rulings.

With the court under ethical scrutiny and public disapproval, ongoing security challenges are impacting federal judges nationwide. Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the malicious targeting of justices, stressing the urgent need for enhanced protective measures as the court continues to reshape U.S. law.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026