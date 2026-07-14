International Unity: Russia and USA's Joint Launch to ISS

In a notable display of international cooperation, Russia has successfully launched two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station. The mission commenced from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome, witnessing attendance from the leaders of both NASA and Russia's space agency.

U.S. astronaut Anil Menon, alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, embarked on their journey aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. The launch occurred at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT) and lasted approximately three hours to reach the International Space Station.

The arrival of this trio marks them as the 75th rotation crew of the ISS, where they will undertake their mission for about eight months, building on traditions of collaboration in space exploration.