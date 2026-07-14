10th District Collectors' Peyjal Samvad: JJM 2.0 Focus on Sustainable Rural Water Supply

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has urged states and district administrations to strengthen community participation as Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 moves beyond creating infrastructure towards ensuring reliable and sustainable drinking water services in rural India. The call came during the 10th District Collectors' Peyjal Samvad, held through video conferencing, where officials reviewed progress, shared best practices and discussed ways to improve long-term water service delivery.

Community ownership takes centre stage in JJM 2.0

The meeting was chaired by DDWS Secretary Ashok K.K. Meena, who said the next phase of the mission places greater emphasis on community-led governance to keep rural water supply systems functional over the long term. He urged states and districts to speed up the certification of Har Ghar Jal Gram Panchayats and institutionalise Jal Arpan as an annual community event to strengthen local ownership of water infrastructure. Meena noted that more than 1.17 lakh activities have already been completed under the Jal Seva Aankalan initiative and stressed that the operation and maintenance of water supply systems should increasingly be managed by Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs).

The Secretary also highlighted the growing role of digital technology in water governance. He directed officials to digitally map every rural water supply asset—from the water source to household taps—through the Sujalam Bharat Digital Registry, integrated with the PM Gati Shakti platform. He said geo-tagging of all assets would improve planning, monitoring and preventive maintenance while supporting evidence-based decision-making.

Districts showcase innovative solutions for reliable water supply

Additional Secretary and National Jal Jeevan Mission Director Kamal Kishore Soan said district administrations will play a critical role in translating the objectives of JJM 2.0 into measurable outcomes. He called for stronger coordination among departments, regular reviews and technology-driven monitoring to ensure safe drinking water reaches rural communities consistently. Five districts shared successful models that could be replicated elsewhere.

Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh reported achieving 100% Har Ghar Jal coverage across all 210 villages despite its mountainous terrain. The district highlighted initiatives such as snow-water harvesting, groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of ponds, GIS-based monitoring and women-led water quality testing.

Haveri in Karnataka, with 95.36% Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) coverage, showcased technology-led governance through geo-tagged water assets, the Jeeva Jala mobile application and six villages that now receive round-the-clock water supply. Dumka in Jharkhand presented its convergence-based model that combines an integrated control room, village-level maintenance teams, improved grievance redressal systems and strong community participation through Jal Arpan and Jal Sahiyas.

Digital tools and local participation strengthen water security

South Goa shared its vision of developing a smart water utility using GIS mapping, Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring, SCADA systems and structured operation and maintenance planning. The district has completed all 118 Jal Jeevan Mission projects, ensuring tap water connectivity across rural households.

Unakoti in Tripura, where 89.16% of households now have Functional Household Tap Connections, highlighted groundwater recharge, convergence with government schemes and the successful Kaligiri surface water project, which replaced seasonal and tanker-based supplies with sustainable piped water in remote border villages.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the 16th Finance Commission grants for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) in strengthening the long-term sustainability of rural drinking water and sanitation services. Concluding the session, Soan said the success of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 depends on proactive district leadership and stronger community participation. He said the innovative practices shared during the Peyjal Samvad demonstrate how local solutions, technology and citizen involvement can help ensure safe and reliable drinking water reaches every rural household.