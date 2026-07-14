Eastern Cape Agricultural Show Boosts Market Access for Farmers

Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe has praised the strong public response to the department's Agricultural Show in Kirkwood, saying the event demonstrated how agricultural exhibitions can create real business opportunities for farmers while connecting them directly with consumers and buyers. Held in the Sarah Baartman District, the show attracted farmers from across the province, many of whom successfully marketed and sold their produce during the event.

Agricultural shows become marketplaces for farmers

Speaking at the Phindile Madama Qekeni Multipurpose Hall, Kontsiwe said agricultural shows should be more than exhibitions of farming achievements and must also serve as centres of economic activity that generate income for producers. She said the events have an important role in expanding market access for smallholder farmers while celebrating excellence in agriculture.

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture revived the agricultural show programme last year, bringing together farmers from the Amathole, Chris Hani, Sarah Baartman and OR Tambo district municipalities. The initiative allows producers to present their products to buyers, agricultural specialists and other industry stakeholders. Beyond showcasing produce, the events allow businesses and organisations across the agricultural value chain to display products, services, funding opportunities and new technologies while creating valuable networking opportunities for farmers.

Department plans to expand the initiative province-wide

Kontsiwe said the department will continue introducing the redesigned agricultural show model across all district municipalities, with greater emphasis on helping farmers secure commercial opportunities and improve market access. According to the MEC, the shows have evolved from traditional competitive exhibitions into vibrant business platforms where farmers can engage directly with potential buyers, financial institutions and agribusiness companies. The department believes this approach will help strengthen rural economies while supporting the commercial growth of emerging farmers across the province.

Farmers welcome opportunities to grow their businesses

Farmer Sanelisiwe Phangelele said the initiative has created valuable opportunities for producers by giving them direct access to customers and industry knowledge. She said the shows allow farmers to sell their produce, learn from one another and improve their products while expanding their access to markets. The department said the quarterly agricultural shows will continue rotating across all district municipalities with the goal of narrowing the gap between production and market access, empowering farmers and strengthening the Eastern Cape's agricultural value chain.