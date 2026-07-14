North West Launches Coffee Farming Project With Turkish Support

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has launched a coffee bean production project in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), opening the door to a new agricultural venture that could create jobs, strengthen local farming and introduce coffee production to the province. The project is based at the state-owned Kgora Farmer Training Centre near Ramatlabama in Mahikeng and is expected to provide emerging farmers with fresh opportunities across the coffee value chain.

Partnership introduces coffee as a new agricultural opportunity

The initiative was first announced by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha during the department's Budget Vote and Policy Speech. It is designed to diversify agricultural production in the province while creating new income streams for farmers and rural communities.

The project will cover the entire coffee production process, from cultivation and harvesting to processing and value addition. A dedicated processing facility will also be built at the training centre, allowing coffee beans to be de-husked, roasted and packaged on site. This is expected to increase the value of locally produced coffee while creating opportunities for farmers to move beyond primary production.

Speaking at the launch, Sambatha said the partnership with TIKA reflects the department's commitment to introducing innovative farming activities that can strengthen rural economies. He said the coffee project has the potential to create employment, support farmers and open access to new markets while broadening the province's agricultural base.

Skills development and market access form part of the project

Beyond coffee cultivation, the initiative places strong emphasis on training and skills development. Farmers participating in the project will receive support in production techniques, coffee processing and business development, helping them build the expertise needed to participate in a growing agricultural industry. TIKA has supplied coffee trees and processing equipment as part of its contribution and will continue supporting the programme through technical assistance, skills training and efforts to connect producers with potential markets.

The department also plans to explore opportunities for locally produced coffee to reach both domestic and international buyers, including possible exports to Turkey and other countries. Creating access to wider markets is expected to improve the long-term sustainability of the project while increasing income opportunities for participating farmers.

Project could expand across the province

Most of the initial beneficiaries come from communities surrounding the Kgora Farmer Training Centre and the Ramatlabama area, ensuring that residents benefit directly through employment, skills development and economic activity linked to the project.

Sambatha said the department will closely monitor the project's progress and, if successful, consider expanding coffee production to other districts across the North West. He said the goal is to allow more farming communities to participate in the coffee value chain and benefit from the industry's growth. The department believes the initiative will encourage agricultural innovation, strengthen value-added production and contribute to building a more inclusive and sustainable agricultural sector in the province.