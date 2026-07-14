No Jail Time for Key Witness in Halkbank Sanctions Case

Reza Zarrab, a cooperating witness in the U.S. investigation into Halkbank's aiding Iran in evading sanctions, avoided jail time. He was sentenced to time served after testifying against Mehmet Hakan Atilla. Charges against Halkbank were dismissed after a compliance deal, easing tensions between the U.S. and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:59 IST
No Jail Time for Key Witness in Halkbank Sanctions Case
  • Country:
  • United States

Reza Zarrab, a key cooperating witness in the United States' extensive investigation into Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's alleged clandestine operations to help Iran bypass international sanctions, received a lenient sentence on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman opted to sentence Zarrab, who pleaded guilty in 2017, to time served. This decision came after prosecutors highlighted his significant cooperation in exposing the scheme, which also implicated former Halkbank official Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was previously convicted.

Zarrab's testimony was pivotal in a 2017 trial that unveiled how Halkbank allegedly orchestrated the transfer of Iranian funds through deceptive mechanisms. Last month, charges against Halkbank were dismissed following a compliance agreement, marking a thaw in U.S.-Turkey relations, underscored by their recent diplomatic collaborations.

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