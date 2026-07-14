U.S. Takes Firm Stand Against Transnational Repression

U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday targeting foreign agents who threaten individuals on American soil. The bill, aimed at countering 'transnational repression,' follows China's enforcement of its ethnic unity law, which some say targets dissidents abroad.

The 'Stop Transnational Repression Act,' led by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Senator John Curtis, marks a legislative attempt to give a federal definition to such foreign threats. If passed, it would increase potential prison sentences for those convicted of such crimes.

According to human rights non-profit Freedom House, China is a major perpetrator of transnational repression globally, spurring U.S. lawmakers to define and combat these threats formally. The legislation acts as a deterrent against foreign actors, emphasizing U.S. sovereignty and citizen freedoms.