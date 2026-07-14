U.S. Takes Firm Stand Against Transnational Repression

U.S. lawmakers have proposed a bipartisan bill to counter foreign government agents threatening individuals on U.S. soil. Titled the 'Stop Transnational Repression Act,' it seeks to increase penalties for such acts, particularly targeting countries like China and Iran accused of transnational repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:52 IST
U.S. Takes Firm Stand Against Transnational Repression
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  • United States

U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday targeting foreign agents who threaten individuals on American soil. The bill, aimed at countering 'transnational repression,' follows China's enforcement of its ethnic unity law, which some say targets dissidents abroad.

The 'Stop Transnational Repression Act,' led by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Senator John Curtis, marks a legislative attempt to give a federal definition to such foreign threats. If passed, it would increase potential prison sentences for those convicted of such crimes.

According to human rights non-profit Freedom House, China is a major perpetrator of transnational repression globally, spurring U.S. lawmakers to define and combat these threats formally. The legislation acts as a deterrent against foreign actors, emphasizing U.S. sovereignty and citizen freedoms.

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