New Zealand Confirms First H5 Bird Flu Case in Wild Seabird

New Zealand has confirmed its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu strain after an infected brown skua was found on Petone Beach in Wellington, prompting authorities to step up surveillance while assuring the public that the immediate risk remains low.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) confirmed that laboratory testing identified the virus as H5N1 avian influenza clade 2.3.4.4b, the strain responsible for outbreaks affecting wild birds and poultry across many parts of the world. Officials stressed that the infected bird was an individual ocean-going seabird and that there is no sign of wider transmission among New Zealand's wild bird populations or poultry.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the discovery does not indicate a broader outbreak, with inspections carried out along Petone Beach finding no additional sick or dead birds. Authorities will continue monitoring the area while expanding surveillance in surrounding regions to detect any changes as early as possible.

The Government also emphasised that eggs and poultry products remain safe to eat, while the risk to human health is considered very low because infections in people are rare and usually require direct, close, and prolonged contact with large numbers of infected birds.

Authorities strengthen monitoring and preparedness

The detection has activated New Zealand's established response plans that have been developed over recent years through cooperation between MPI, the Department of Conservation (DOC), the Ministry of Health, Health New Zealand, local councils, veterinarians, and the poultry industry. Officials said wildlife surveillance is already taking place every few days through public reports and targeted monitoring programmes. Poultry producers are also being reminded to maintain strict on-farm biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of infection reaching commercial flocks.

Preparation efforts have included the creation of a Government Industry Agreement Poultry Council in September 2025, bringing together government agencies and industry representatives to coordinate national readiness. The programme focuses on protecting poultry farms, maintaining New Zealand's chicken and egg supply, and limiting economic impacts if further cases emerge.

DOC has also begun vaccinating around 300 breeding birds belonging to five of the country's most endangered native species, including the kākāpō, takahē, shore plover, black stilt, and orange-fronted parakeet. The vaccination programme is intended to reduce the threat posed by the virus to vulnerable wildlife populations. Officials noted that Australia has recently recorded isolated H5 bird flu detections in coastal birds without widespread wildlife deaths, suggesting New Zealand could experience a similar pattern while remaining free from large-scale outbreaks.

Public urged to report sick or dead birds

Authorities are asking New Zealanders to stay alert without becoming alarmed. Members of the public should avoid touching sick or dead birds and instead report any group of three or more sick or freshly dead wild birds to the MPI exotic pest and disease hotline on 0800 80 99 66. Reports are most useful when they include the bird species if known, the number of affected birds, precise location details such as GPS coordinates, and photographs or videos that can assist investigators.

Officials say community reporting will play an important role in helping detect any further spread while allowing response teams to act quickly if additional cases appear. For now, surveillance continues across the country as New Zealand works to protect its wildlife, poultry industry, and public health following the nation's first confirmed detection of H5N1 bird flu.