John Harbord Named New Chair of New Zealand Electricity Authority

New Zealand has appointed governance and regulatory expert John Harbord as the new Chair of the Electricity Authority, with the Government looking to strengthen oversight of the electricity market as it works toward delivering affordable, reliable, and abundant power across the country.

Experienced governance leader takes charge

Energy Minister Simeon Brown announced that John Harbord has been appointed to a three-year term as Chair of the Electricity Authority, effective immediately. Harbord brings more than two decades of experience as a barrister, solicitor, executive, and governance professional, having worked closely with senior public sector leaders on complex policy and regulatory matters.

He currently serves as executive director of the New Zealand Shipping Federation and has stepped down from his role as Chair of the Major Electricity Users' Group to lead the Electricity Authority. His background in regulatory affairs and industry engagement is expected to support the organisation as it oversees New Zealand's evolving electricity market.

The appointment comes at a time when the Government is placing greater emphasis on ensuring the country's electricity system can meet growing demand while supporting economic development.

Government wants stronger electricity market oversight

Simeon Brown said the Electricity Authority has a central role in making sure New Zealand's power system delivers dependable and reasonably priced electricity for households, businesses, and industries. According to the Minister, electricity should support investment, productivity, and economic growth rather than becoming a barrier for consumers or businesses. He said the Government expects the regulator to actively use its existing powers to encourage stronger competition across the electricity sector, helping create a market that provides secure supply and fair pricing.

Brown added that Harbord's appointment reflects the Government's expectation that the Authority will continue strengthening its regulatory work while responding to the changing needs of New Zealand's energy system. The focus remains on creating an electricity market capable of supporting future growth while maintaining confidence among consumers and industry participants.

Acting Chair thanked for leadership

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Erik Westergaard, who served as Acting Chair during the transition period. Brown thanked him for providing leadership and confirmed that Westergaard will remain on the Electricity Authority's board as Deputy Chair. Keeping Westergaard in a senior governance position is expected to provide continuity while Harbord begins his new responsibilities.

With new leadership now in place, the Government expects the Electricity Authority to continue improving market performance and ensuring New Zealanders have access to electricity that is reliable, affordable, and able to meet the country's future energy needs.