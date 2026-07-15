Electoral Reform Turmoil: Italian Coalition Faces Setbacks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition faces challenges as a parliamentary defeat on an electoral reform motion reveals internal dissent. The proposed law aimed to establish a proportional system favoring stable coalitions. Opposition sees it as an attempt to enhance Meloni's re-election chances. Political tensions simmer ahead of next year's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:00 IST
Electoral Reform Turmoil: Italian Coalition Faces Setbacks
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  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian right-wing coalition, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has pledged to pursue electoral reform, undeterred by a narrow parliamentary defeat. The proposed bill was undermined after defections within the coalition, renewing tensions ahead of next year's general election.

The defeat is seen as a significant obstacle for Meloni, who is striving to secure her legacy as Italy's longest-serving postwar prime minister. Central to the bill is a shift towards proportional representation, promising a governing majority to coalitions securing over 42% of the vote.

Meloni's push for reform has sparked criticism from opponents who view it as an attempt to bolster her re-election prospects. Recent surveys indicate her coalition lagging behind its opponents, suggesting the upcoming election could result in a hung parliament.

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