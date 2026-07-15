U.S. Cracks Down on Russian Ransomware Trio

The U.S. has unveiled charges and a $10 million reward for tips on three Russians tied to ransomware and cyber attacks against its critical infrastructure. The charges reflect a robust response to ongoing cybersecurity threats targeting the nation's vital systems, underscoring the seriousness of the cyber landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 01:00 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on Russian Ransomware Trio
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to combat cybercrime, U.S. authorities announced charges on Tuesday against three Russian nationals implicated in cyber attacks.

The individuals are accused of providing computer infrastructure for ransomware attacks targeting critical sectors within the United States.

The U.S. government has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to their capture, emphasizing the gravity of these cyber threats.

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