White Paint and AI: Europe's Railways Adapt to Record Heatwaves

Amid record-breaking heatwaves, Europe's aging railways are under duress, requiring countries to turn to both advanced technology and simple solutions. From drones surveying tracks to the application of white paint, innovations are reshaping infrastructure responses to the unprecedented climatic challenges.

Norway’s capital, Oslo, is witnessing a marked shift in temperature as workers resort to cooling strategies like dousing airport tarmacs with water. This adaptation reflects the continent's broader struggle to cope with conditions that intensify wildfires, drive excess mortality, and burden infrastructures unprepared for such extremes.

The urgent need to address these issues is highlighting both sophisticated techniques like AI for inspections and affordable measures such as painting tracks white. As heatwaves become more intense and frequent, Europe is compelled to invest in resilient infrastructure, with countries adapting their approaches to construction and maintenance accordingly.