KZN Premier Unveils Budget Focused on Growth and Better Governance

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has presented the Office of the Premier's 2026/27 Budget Vote, describing it as a roadmap for coordinated governance, improved service delivery and long-term development rather than simply a financial allocation. Delivering the budget in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg, Ntuli said the funding reflects the priorities of the seventh administration and its commitment to building a more effective government.

The Office of the Premier has been allocated R856.2 million, with R234.2 million set aside for administration, R392.7 million for institutional development and R229.2 million for policy and governance. Ntuli said the office plays a central role in guiding government departments, monitoring implementation and ensuring that public services are delivered efficiently across the province.

Economic recovery and skills development remain key priorities

The Premier pointed to encouraging signs of economic recovery, revealing that KwaZulu-Natal secured R89 billion in investment pledges in 2024, increasing to R101 billion in 2025. He said more than 6,000 jobs have been recovered since late 2024, while provincial economic growth improved from 1.1 per cent in 2024 to 1.8 per cent in 2025, reaching an annualised 2 per cent during the first quarter of 2026.

According to Ntuli, infrastructure projects such as the Durban Port logistics upgrade, improvements along the N3 corridor, expansion of Dube TradePort, development of the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone, road rehabilitation, water infrastructure and renewable energy investments have contributed to job creation and economic activity.

To prepare young people for future employment, the province will strengthen partnerships with universities, TVET colleges, community colleges and the private sector to expand training in engineering, information technology, healthcare, logistics, artisan trades, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Stronger governance and safer communities

Ntuli said six provincial councils are now fully operational to improve coordination across government. These include councils focusing on crime prevention, climate change, HIV and AIDS, economic development, human resource development and social cohesion.

The Premier also highlighted improvements in public safety, noting declines in several serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, sexual offences, aggravated robbery, carjacking and residential burglary. He acknowledged that challenges remain in municipal capacity and service delivery, particularly in water, sanitation, roads, electricity and housing.

Government plans to strengthen Operation Sukuma Sakhe through revitalised community war rooms, improved monitoring systems and multidisciplinary support teams for struggling municipalities. Ntuli also reaffirmed support for programmes tackling undocumented migration, gender-based violence and regional investment while committing to modernising governance of the Zulu Royal Household through stronger institutional management and sustainable economic initiatives.