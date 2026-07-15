Rand Water Maintenance to Affect Supply Across Three Provinces

Residents in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West are being advised to prepare for possible low water pressure and intermittent water supply as Rand Water and Eskom begin the second phase of planned infrastructure maintenance this weekend.

The maintenance programme will run from 7am on Friday until 7pm on Sunday and follows the successful completion of the first phase earlier this year. The work includes Eskom's maintenance on electrical infrastructure at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Purification Plant and the completion of pipeline cross-connections designed to strengthen the bulk water supply network.

Several municipalities expected to experience disruptions

During the maintenance period, pumping capacity will be reduced across Rand Water's systems. The Palmiet system will operate at 78 per cent capacity, Zwartkopjes at 50 per cent, and Eikenhof at 55 per cent, while pumping at the Mapleton system will be suspended for 12 hours.

The utility warned that lower pumping levels could result in reduced water pressure or intermittent supply, depending on reservoir levels and local water demand. Municipalities have been encouraged to implement water management measures and keep residents informed throughout the maintenance period.

Communities likely to be affected include the Cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, along with Midvaal, Victor Khanye, Govan Mbeki, Lesedi, Thembisile Hani, Mogale City, Rand West, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng and the Royal Bafokeng Administration. Some industries, mines and direct customers, including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), may also experience disruptions.

Maintenance aims to improve long-term water reliability

Rand Water said it issued a 21-day notice to affected municipalities and customers to allow time for contingency planning. The City of Ekurhuleni will also carry out electrical maintenance at the Mapleton Booster Pumping Station during the same period to improve coordination and reduce future operational disruptions.

The utility said these upgrades are essential to improving the long-term reliability, resilience and sustainability of the bulk water supply system. Regular updates will be shared through Rand Water's official communication channels before and throughout the maintenance period.