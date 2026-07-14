More Than 13,000 Arrested in Week-Long Operation Shanela II

South African police have arrested more than 13,000 suspects during the latest nationwide Operation Shanela II, with authorities targeting serious violent crime, illegal mining, drug trafficking, immigration offences and other criminal activities. The week-long operation also led to the seizure of illegal firearms and the recovery of stolen vehicles as law enforcement agencies intensified efforts to improve public safety across the country.

Thousands arrested for violent crime and other offences

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said 13,020 suspects were arrested during operations conducted between 6 and 12 July 2026. Among those arrested were 1,886 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes, including murder, rape, armed robbery and vehicle hijacking. Police arrested 105 people on murder charges, with the highest number of arrests recorded in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. Another 138 suspects were taken into custody for rape, while 276 people were arrested for dealing in illegal drugs.

The operation also focused on road safety and public security, resulting in the arrest of 523 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and 488 suspects for possession of dangerous weapons. Police further arrested 2,089 illegal foreign nationals for contravening the Immigration Act, including 801 individuals apprehended in Gauteng.

Illegal mining operations lead to hundreds of arrests

A major crackdown on illegal mining formed part of the nationwide operation. On 7 July, a multidisciplinary operation at Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria, Gauteng, resulted in the arrest of 217 suspects. Known as Operation Prosper, the operation was carried out by SAPS in partnership with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Sibanye Protection Services and Fidelity Specialised Services. Authorities said the operation targeted illegal mining activities and related criminal offences in the area.

In a separate enforcement operation, SAPS and the SANDF arrested 120 suspected illegal miners in Mohlakeng in the West Rand District. The suspects face charges linked to the possession of gold-bearing material and violations of the Immigration Act.

Firearms seized and stolen vehicles recovered

Alongside the arrests, police recovered 46 stolen or hijacked vehicles, disrupting criminal networks involved in vehicle theft and hijacking. Law enforcement officers also confiscated 100 unlicensed firearms, including handguns, shotguns and rifles, in an effort to reduce the number of illegal weapons circulating in communities.

SAPS said Operation Shanela II demonstrates the continued commitment of law enforcement agencies to combating crime through coordinated intelligence-led operations across the country. "Our men and women in blue remain hard at work to ensure a safer and more secure country for all," the police said.