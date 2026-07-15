France's Controversial Leap: Legalizing the Right to Die

French lawmakers approved a contentious bill legalizing assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses. The legislation, backed by public opinion, allows for highly regulated assistance in dying, under specific conditions. It faced opposition from religious groups and some medical professionals, with the Catholic Church vocal against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:10 IST
France's Controversial Leap: Legalizing the Right to Die
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French lawmakers have passed a contentious bill allowing assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses, concluding a fervent ethical and political debate. The legislation permits individuals to receive a lethal substance under strict guidelines, either self-administered or by a medical professional if they are unable.

The new law restricts access to French citizens or legal residents suffering from life-threatening, incurable illnesses with unbearable physical or psychological suffering, who can freely make the decision. The lower house sanctioned the bill by 291 to 241 votes, despite strong reservations from the conservative Senate.

Proponents argue it offers autonomy for those enduring severe end-of-life suffering, echoing public sentiment with polls showing 84% approval. However, opposition remains, especially from religious groups, who argue it pressures vulnerable individuals. France joins a list of European countries granting assisted dying rights under strict legal frameworks.

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