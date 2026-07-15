France's Controversial Leap: Legalizing the Right to Die

French lawmakers have passed a contentious bill allowing assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses, concluding a fervent ethical and political debate. The legislation permits individuals to receive a lethal substance under strict guidelines, either self-administered or by a medical professional if they are unable.

The new law restricts access to French citizens or legal residents suffering from life-threatening, incurable illnesses with unbearable physical or psychological suffering, who can freely make the decision. The lower house sanctioned the bill by 291 to 241 votes, despite strong reservations from the conservative Senate.

Proponents argue it offers autonomy for those enduring severe end-of-life suffering, echoing public sentiment with polls showing 84% approval. However, opposition remains, especially from religious groups, who argue it pressures vulnerable individuals. France joins a list of European countries granting assisted dying rights under strict legal frameworks.