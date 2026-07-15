France Joins Assisted Dying Nations with New Legislation

France's National Assembly has passed a significant piece of legislation allowing adults suffering from incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication, thus legalizing medically assisted suicide under certain conditions. This move brings France into alignment with several other European nations that have legalized some form of assisted dying.

The approved bill specifies that only patients with life-threatening conditions adversely impacting their quality of life, or those in terminal stages, are eligible for the self-administration of lethal medication. Assistance from a healthcare professional is permitted only if the patient is physically unable to self-administer the medication, maintaining that mental illness alone is not a valid qualifier.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced plans to submit the bill to the Constitutional Council to ensure its compliance with the French Constitution. The Council will have up to a month to deliver a verdict on this crucial legislation.