France Sparks National Debate with Assisted Dying Bill

French lawmakers are poised to vote on a controversial bill this Wednesday to establish a legal right to assisted dying for adults with terminal illnesses. Backed by the public but opposed selectively by medical and religious bodies, the bill’s outcome remains unpredictable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:10 IST
France Sparks National Debate with Assisted Dying Bill
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French legislators are set to cast their votes on Wednesday on a contentious bill that would legalize assisted dying for adults afflicted with incurable illnesses, following a passionate national debate.

The proposed bill allows French citizens or legal residents experiencing irreversible suffering from advanced diseases to request assisted dying. Under stringent conditions, physicians would administer or guide patients in taking the lethal substance.

While the public largely supports the move, resistance has emerged from various medical professionals and religious groups. The legislation’s success remains uncertain as the French Senate holds differing views from the lower house of parliament.

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